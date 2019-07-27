Tyga's Former Promoter Says He's Only a 'Quasi-Famous' Rapper

Exclusive TMZ

Tyga is throwing a Hail Mary in a case where he was accused of royally screwing over a concert promoter, and wait till you hear how the promoter dissed him!!!

The rapper's on the hook for $65,000, because he promised Z Entertainment back in 2015 he would not perform anywhere in Vegas other than Z's venue, and he doubled-crossed them.

Fact is ... Tyga never even responded to Z's lawsuit so Z got a default judgment, which Tyga now wants the judge to set aside so he can properly defend himself.

Z says in new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Tyga's a deadbeat with FOURTEEN LAWSUITS filed against him. And, the unkindest cut of all ... Z refers to him as a "quasi-famous rap star."

True enough ... Tyga's had a list of creditors a mile long pounding at his door over the years ... from car dealers to landlords and lots in between. He makes plenty of money, but when it comes to writing checks ... well, he fires blanks.