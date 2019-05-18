Tyga Once Married to Tristan Thompson's Baby Mama

Tyga Was Once Married to Tristan Thompson's Baby Mama Jordan Craig

Tyga was once married to Tristan Thompson's baby mama ... and that creates a crazy, tangled web!!!

We found court records showing Tyga and Jordan Craig -- who has a 2-year-old son, Prince with TT -- got hitched on September 06, 2010 and they filed divorce docs exactly one month later. Interesting ... Tyga recently started liking Jordan's pics on Instagram, a clear sign he's trying to grab her attention.

The brief marriage certainly adds an interesting layer to the Kardashian dating tree. Tyga has a kid with Blac Chyna who also has a child with Rob Kardashian. Tyga, of course, also dated Rob's sister, Kylie.

As for the Tristan side of things ... he went on to have a daughter, True, with Khloe Kardashian.

Tristan seemingly shaded Tyga Friday ... posting a pic of Prince just hours after Tyga liked one of Jordan's photos.