Tyga Was Once Married to Tristan Thompson's Baby Mama Jordan Craig

Tyga was once married to Tristan Thompson's baby mama ... and that creates a crazy, tangled web!!!
We found court records showing Tyga and Jordan Craig -- who has a 2-year-old son, Prince with TT -- got hitched on September 06, 2010 and they filed divorce docs exactly one month later. Interesting ... Tyga recently started liking Jordan's pics on Instagram, a clear sign he's trying to grab her attention.
The brief marriage certainly adds an interesting layer to the Kardashian dating tree. Tyga has a kid with Blac Chyna who also has a child with Rob Kardashian. Tyga, of course, also dated Rob's sister, Kylie.
As for the Tristan side of things ... he went on to have a daughter, True, with Khloe Kardashian.
Tristan seemingly shaded Tyga Friday ... posting a pic of Prince just hours after Tyga liked one of Jordan's photos.