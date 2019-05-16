Khloe Kardashian's Mindful of Energy Around True, Especially with Tristan

Khloe Kardashian Baby True Can Feel Our Energy ... So I Keep It Cool w/ Tristan

Khloe Kardashian says she tries to keep the peace around her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, for the sake of their kid ... who she believes can sense when something's amiss.

The youngest Kardashian dished with Disso Queen Laura Wasser on her hit podcast, 'Divorce Sucks!' which drops Monday. Khloe and Tristan weren't married, but they share a child together ... and definitely went through a nasty breakup that might as well have been a divorce.

Khloe tells Laura she monitors the energy she puts out around baby True, who -- at only 13 months old -- can still pick up on bad vibes ... according to her mom.

That's why Khloe says she didn't have an issue with Tristan coming to True's first birthday party last month -- where she says they were civil with each other and made it work.

More importantly, Khloe says she wants to afford her daughter the same types of experiences and memories she had growing up ... and Daddy's gotta be a part of that.

Bottom line for Khloe ... she'll do what it takes for her daughter, and that includes putting on a happy face when needed. Anything for mommy's little girl, it seems!!!

