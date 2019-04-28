Khloe Kardashian Shares Moment Daughter True Takes First Steps

Khloe Kardashian True's Taking Her First Steps I'm One Proud Mama!!!

True Thompson is growing up right before our eyes ... because Khloe Kardashian's baby girl is taking her first steps, and it's all on video!!!

Khloe posted these super cute clips to her Instagram story on Sunday, cheering on True as she starts walking for the first time all on her own!

The family milestone went down in Khloe's house, with True booking it through the living room and the playroom. Guess it helps to have an NBA superstar for a father. Tristan Thompson's kid is already walking tall.

True is the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner family ... with Khloe and Tristan putting their recent relationship drama aside earlier this month to celebrate True's 1st birthday party.

It's a huge weekend for the Kardashian-Jenner klan ... also on Sunday, Kim threw a CBD-infused baby shower celebrating the arrival of her 4th child with Kanye West.

But, this moment is all about True and we can already feel our hearts melting!

Kids ... they grow up so fast.