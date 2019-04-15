Khloe & Tristan Set Differences Aside ... For True's 1st Birthday Bash!!!

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson Reunite for True's 1st Birthday Bash

Khloe Kardashian understands better than anyone, a daughter needs her father ... so it should come as little surprise Tristan Thompson was front and center for True's 1st birthday party.

Khloe and Tristan were under the same roof over the weekend to celebrate their daughter turning 1 ... and it was truly an epic bash. For starters ... Khloe and little True wore matching blue August Getty Atelier outfits. Kim, Kourtney and their broods were also there ... as was Kylie. Kendall was a no-show ... Coachella calls.

There were TONS of balloons, ponies, a donut wall (!!!) and even a cotton candy vendor. And, how cool is this -- Khloe told attendees no presents for True, but instead asked everyone to bring presents to be donated to Children's Hospital Los Angeles.

Check out the vid ... Tristan couldn't look prouder of True, who sported some nice bling around her neck. You never actually see Khloe and Tristan together -- not in the video, anyway -- but they've obviously called enough of a truce since their ugly breakup to hang on True's bday.

Not that it's a competition, but cousin Stormi celebrated her 1st birthday in February. So, whose was better?