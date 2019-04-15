Coachella Stars End Strong ... On Day 3!!!

Stars End Strong on Day 3 of Coachella

'NSYNC already hit the stage with Ariana Grande, and that can only mean one thing ... Weekend 1 of Coachella is over ... but before you hang up your flower crowns and heart-shaped sunglasses, ya gotta see which celebs were in the crazy crowds.

Super hot model and DJ Chantel Jeffries peeled this orange number out, One Direction hunk Liam Payne gave getting ripped in the desert a whole new meaning and Victoria's Secret Angel Gizele Oliveira strapped herself into a slingsuit ... proving X truly marks the spot.

Check out Tommy Lee ﻿and Diddy ﻿hanging with their kids. Yup, Tommy and Brandon together. Halsey, Elsa Hosk, Larsa Pippen, Stella Maxwell, Winnie Harlow and 2 Chainz also got down.

Now get some sleep ... Weekend 2 starts in 4 days!!!