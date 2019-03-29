Jada Pinkett Smith Unfollows Kris, Kim and Khloe Because of Jordyn Woods

Jada Pinkett Smith Unfollows Kris, Khloe and Kim ... Because of Jordyn Woods Fallout

There is a serious rupture in one of the most enduring relationships in Hollywood, because Jada Pinkett Smith has made a move signaling what could be the end of her relationship with longtime, close pal Kris Jenner, as well as Kim and Khloe Kardashian ... TMZ has learned.

Jada has JUST unfollowed Kris, Khloe and Kim on Instagram, and our sources say it's all over the fallout involving Jordyn Woods.

As you know, Jada and Will are all but family to Jordyn ... she calls Will her Uncle. Jordyn broke her silence over the Tristan Thompson scandal by appearing on Jada's "Red Table Talk" show, and Jada was sympathetic.

We're told Jada has made it clear to a number of people ... she feels everyone should put it behind them, but clearly, the Kardashians are still angry, as you can see from the promos for the new season of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians." In the promo, you hear Khloe say Jordyn "ruined" their family.

As you know by now, after Jordyn hooked up -- in some form -- with Tristan last month, she became persona non grata with the Kardashian family. Jordyn had been living in Kylie's guest house but was almost immediately declared unwelcome. She hasn't even come back to pick up her stuff.

Jada and Kris have been tight for many, many years ... even vacationing together.

We're told the conflict goes way beyond Instagram ... the relationship itself is severely fractured.

It's interesting ... Khloe initially blamed Jordyn for the hookup, tweeting, "You ARE the reason my family broke up!" But, later she backtracked, saying, "But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan's fault."

Jada is still following Kylie and Jordyn. We're told Jada is a strong source of support for Jordyn.