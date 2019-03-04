Kylie Jenner Finally, Something to Make Me Smile!!!

Kylie Jenner Gets Retail Therapy After Travis Scott, Jordyn Woods Dramas

Kylie Jenner seems to be putting the Jordyn Woods scandal, and Travis Scott's alleged cheating drama on the back burner ... because there's shopping to be done, damn it!

Kylie and bestie Heather Sanders ﻿(yep, they're still tight) hit up a mall Sunday in Calabasas and on the agenda were 2 retail therapy items -- shoes and jewelry. They browsed for shoes at Neiman Marcus and then made their way to Cartier to scope out watches -- which explains the smile on Kylie's face.

It's been a rough couple of weeks for Kylie, to say the least.

TMZ broke the story ... Kylie's relationship with her childhood friend Jordyn is uncertain after her BFF was involved in a cheating scandal with Khloe's baby daddy, Tristan Thompson.

Then Kylie accused her baby daddy of cheating on her. Travis flatly denied cheating, although he did some damage control while postponing a concert last week. This weekend he was back onstage, and offered much love to his "wifey."

Nothing like a little shopping to soothe the pain.