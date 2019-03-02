Kylie Jenner Hasn't Split with Travis Scott After Accusing Him of Cheating

Kylie Jenner I'm Still With Travis ... At Least for Now

Kylie Jenner isn't going to make any drastic decisions to blow up her family -- at least not yet -- and she's willing to try and work things out with Travis Scott ... sources tell TMZ.

TMZ broke the story ... the couple got into a massive fight Wednesday after Travis flew home to surprise his baby mama and Stormi. We're told at some point during the visit, Kylie went through Travis' phone and discovered "evidence" he had been unfaithful.

Travis' reps tell us the rapper insists he did not cheat.

Our sources say Travis stayed at Kylie's home Wednesday and Thursday, and the couple tried working things out. We're told Kylie was extremely pissed at him, but she's trying to keep her emotions in check ... in no small part for the sake of their daughter.

Sources close to Travis say he plans to take the stage in NYC at Madison Square Garden Saturday night. You'll recall -- Scott canceled his show Thursday in Buffalo, claiming he was ill -- but we're told the fight with Kylie was the real reason for pulling the plug.

As for the situation with Kylie's best friend, Jordyn Woods ... Kylie's family is furious after her interview on "Red Table Talk," but Kylie hasn't ruled out a future reconciliation with her. Khloe, clearly, has a different opinion.