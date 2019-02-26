Jordyn Woods Kardashians Corleone Her You're Out of the Family Business

Jordyn Woods is Out of the Kardashian Family Business for Good

When it comes to any future deals with the Kardashians, Jordyn Woods is gonna have to mind her own business ... and we mean that literally, 'cause she's getting cut off.

Sources familiar to the situation tell TMZ ... Jordyn has effectively been excommunicated on the business end of things when it comes to partnering up with the family for some dough. Short story long ... they don't plan to work with her ever again.

That's a shame for Jordyn, considering she had a healthy working relationship with the Kardashians prior. She has a joint makeup line with Kylie and even had her own page on Khloe's Good American fashion site ... where she modeled jeans and was part of the #goodsquad.

Her entire Good American page has been removed from Khloe's site, and our sources say Jordyn has ruined any potential opportunity for future ventures. We're told her betrayal by fooling around with Tristan is unrecoverable.

Jordyn's on the outs with Kylie too. Our sources say her security clearance has been revoked from Kylie's gated neighborhood, so she can't come and go as she pleases anymore. As we told you ... Jordyn moved out and is back living with her mom.

Here's what interesting though ... we're told Kylie seems to be leaving the door somewhat open for a possible reconciliation with Jordyn ... and we're told the sisters are saying they wouldn't be surprised if Kylie outright forgives her down the line, but she'll never go back into business with her.

Even if they do become friends again, our sources say, Jordyn will never get back in with the family.