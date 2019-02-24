Kim Kardashian West Comin' In Hot Post-Khloe Drama ... Red Head, Flames and All

Kim Kardashian Transforms Into a Red-Headed Flame Post-Khloe Drama

Kim Kardashian West has been a ball of fire this past week sticking up for her little sister, Khloe -- and she completed that transformation this weekend by turning into a smokin' hot flame.

Kim was leaving a photo shoot Saturday at Milk Studios in Hollywood, where she was dressed in a body-hugging, red leather outfit designed to look like some sort of fire ... complete with a matching 'do for good measure.

She looks great -- per usual -- but the timing of her new look is nothing short of perfect, considering how she's been torching people in defense of Khloe after learning about Tristan's latest bout of alleged infidelity ... including one Jordyn Woods.

To recap ... Kim posted (and then deleted) a video Thursday that seemed to shade Jordyn, in which she and Khloe's BFF, Malika Haqq, sang along to Nivea's "Don't Mess With My Man." She also batted off a troll who questioned why Khloe showed face in public right after the cheating scandal ... and she savagely shut down 'Bachelor' creator Mike Fleiss when he claimed Khloe would be the next 'Bachelorette.'

Fake fucking news big time!!!! https://t.co/sbI7JbSPpC — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 23, 2019

Seeing how she's been lighting haters up in big sis mode these past few days, the flame suit makes a lot of sense. Handle with care, folks ... or risk getting burned.