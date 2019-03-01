Jordyn Woods Says She's 'No Homewrecker' on 'Red Table Talk' ... Khloe Calls BS!!!

Jordyn Woods Denies Cheating on 'Red Table Talk,' Khloe Rips Her for Lying

Jordyn Woods is telling her side of the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal, telling Jada Pinkett Smith ... everyone has the wrong idea about what went down.

As you know, Kylie Jenner's former BFF spilled the beans while recording 'Red Table Talk' earlier this week, and the episode just dropped on Facebook.

Jordyn admits she shouldn't have gone to Tristan's house party where the alleged cheating went down -- but denies making out with him. Her version of the story is she did sit next to him and drape her legs over him while sitting on a chair. She describes it as innocent fun.

As for the "kiss" ... she says the only lip-to-lip contact came as she was leaving his house early the next morning. She says Tristan kissed her on the lips, but says there was zero passion.

TMZ broke the story ... Jordyn was accused of making out with Tristan Thompson over Valentine's Day weekend, and the saga has been spiraling ever since. She's been ousted from the Kardashian family business, and recently moved out of Kylie's guest house.

On top of all that, Jordyn's facing potential legal repercussions from the Kardashians if she violated an NDA with what she says to Jada. So, we know the Kardashians and their lawyers are watching this closely.

We know why Jordyn ran to Jada and co. to tell her side of the story ... she's close with the Smiths, and thought they'd be able to give her a fair shake.

As for Khloe and Tristan ... they've both been relatively quiet about the latest cheating scandal. There's no telling how they'll react after seeing Jordyn speak her piece.

9:30 AM PT -- Khloe's not buying Jordyn's story for a second. She just tweeted, "Why are you lying @jordynwoods?? If you're going to try and save yourself by going public ... at least be HONEST about your story." She's also fully blaming Jordyn for the break-up with Tristan.

Why are you lying @jordynwoods ?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up! — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 1, 2019

