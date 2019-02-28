Jordyn Woods I Went to Jada ... Because Kardashians Were Out to Ruin Me

Jordyn Woods Went to Jada Because She Felt Kardashians Were Out for Blood

EXCLUSIVE

Jordyn Woods feels her life is ruined because she's no match when it comes to the wrath of the Kardashians ... so she went to Jada Pinkett Smith because she felt she'd get a fair shake to tell her story.

Sources tell TMZ ... Jordyn believes the Kardashians -- especially Kim -- can break her in every way -- professionally, socially and monetarily. We're told she's been "despondent" since we broke the story she hooked up with Tristan Thompson. She feels like she has a Scarlet Letter plastered on her forehead.

As for going to Jada ... Jordyn is like family to the Smiths ... she calls Will her uncle. She feels Jada is one of the most non-judgmental people she knows, and she has a huge platform on the "Red Table Talk" Facebook show.

We're told Jordyn wanted to tell her story and express her regrets.

TMZ broke the story ... the Kardashians will be watching the show when it drops Friday. As we reported, Jordyn signed an NDA when she started appearing on 'KUWTK' ... and if she crosses them, they're ready to pounce.