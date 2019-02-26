Kardashians Forget Jordyn ... And Remember How F***in' Hot We Are

Kardashian Sisters Shift Focus from Jordyn Woods to Their Hot Bods

All this talk about Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson almost made us forget why we love the Kardashians ... and they were happy to remind us of just that Monday night.

Khloe, Kourtney and Kendall put on some sexy outfits to show off their best assets as they posed together for a bunch of hot shots while seemingly promoting Khloe's Good American brand. Gotta say ... we hardly noticed the posters behind them.

Just when you thought three Kardashian sisters might be too much good stuff, Kim had a fourth helping some 2,800 miles away. She was flaunting her own smokin' style in Montreal ... where she attended a Thierry Mugler exhibition solo.

Khloe posted a message to her fans Tuesday, saying, "Hi loves, wanted you to know that I appreciate you! I've been reading your kind words and they really are a blessing to me. I love you! Thank you Thank you! I'll be back when I'm in the mood to char with you all. Until then remember to be kind to one another."

No sign of Kylie in the photo shoot, BTW. But, we'll take what we can get from these fine young ladies any day.

Jordyn who, right?