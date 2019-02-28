Kylie Jenner Accuses Travis Scott of Cheating

EXCLUSIVE

Travis Scott says he postponed his AstroWorld concert in Buffalo Thursday night because of illness, but we're told it's more complicated than that ... because Kylie accused him of cheating and he's staying in L.A. to deal with it.

First of all, Travis' reps say the rapper absolutely denies he cheated on Kylie. But, we're told on Wednesday he flew back from the East Coast to surprise Kylie and Stormi. They were at her home in the evening, when she claimed to discover "evidence" he cheated on her. A major argument erupted and continued into Thursday.

It's been a rough few weeks for Kylie. Her best friend, Jordyn Woods, has been 86'd from her life and the life of her family after she hooked up with Tristan Thompson.