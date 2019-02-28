Jordyn Woods I'm Sorry, Khloe ... Full Mea Culpa On 'Red Table Talk'

Jordyn Woods Apologizes for Betraying Khloe Kardashian on 'Red Table Talk'

EXCLUSIVE

Jordyn Woods has changed her story ... we're told she now says she wasn't drunk when she made out with Tristan Thompson and she's really sorry for what she did ... and we've learned that's what she told Jada Pinkett Smith on "Red Table Talk."

Sources with knowledge of the conversation tell TMZ ... Woods made no excuses for her actions, which sent the Kardashians into outer space. She admits she was totally lucid during the party a week ago Sunday.

As we reported, Jordyn felt her life was destroyed by the fallout -- from being thrown out of Kylie's guesthouse to being blackballed in future Kardashian business ventures -- but we're told after she let it all out on Jada's Facebook show, she felt a lot better about her future.

TMZ broke the story ... Jordyn chose to tell her story to Jada because of her deep ties to the Smith family. She especially felt comfortable with Jada, whom Jordyn believes is extremely nonjudgmental.

As we previously reported -- our sources say Jordyn initially told friends she was drunk when she hooked up with Tristan, but we're told her version to Jada is without excuses.

"Red Table Talk" drops Friday.