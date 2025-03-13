H.S. Track Runner Charged With Assault for Allegedly Hitting Competitor With Baton

The high school track runner who allegedly whacked her competitor in the head with a baton is now facing criminal charges despite her claims the incident was all just an accident.

The Lynchburg Commonwealth's Attorney Office tells TMZ ... prosecutors are charging Alaila Everett with one count of assault and battery for allegedly beating Kaelen Tucker with the baton as they competed in last week's 4x200m relay race at the VHSL Class 3 State Indoor Championship in Virginia.

Video shows Tucker, a Brookville High School junior, running past Everett, a senior at I.C. Norcom High School, as they rounded the track during the second leg of the competition.

As you can see, the athletes apparently bump arms before Everett strikes the back of Tucker's head with her baton. Tucker falls to the ground with a concussion and a possible skull fracture.

After the track meet, Everett told a local news outlet that the alleged assault was unintentional and purely an accident, offering a somewhat confusing explanation. She also said people who were angry over what happened peppered her with racial slurs and issued death threats after the incident went viral online.