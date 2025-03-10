H.S. Track Runner Hits Opponent With Baton During Race, Suffers Concussion

Play video content

A Virginia high school sprinter is looking for an apology after she was whacked in the head with a baton by a fellow competitor during a recent meet, leaving her with a concussion and "possible skull fracture."

It all unfolded Friday at Liberty University in Virginia during the 4x200 relay race at the VHSL Class 3 State Indoor Championship.

As Brookville High School junior Kaelen Tucker rounded the corner with senior Alaila Everett of I.C. Norcom High School ... the two seemingly bumped arms before Everett swung her baton at the back of Tucker's head.

Tucker told a local outlet she felt the effects of the attack almost immediately, saying a headache quickly developed after the strike. After visiting a doctor, she was diagnosed with a concussion.

The athletes haven't spoken to one another, and Everett says the video at first glance doesn't tell the full story. Speaking to a local news outlet, she attempted to explain what happened.

"After a couple times of hitting her, my baton got stuck behind her back like this, and it rolled up her back," she said. "I lost my balance when I pumped my arms again."

"They are assuming my character, calling me ghetto and racial slurs, death threats… all of this off of a nine-second video."

Everett says she's tried to reach out to Tucker, but has been blocked on social media. The family was also served court papers, as the Tuckers have asked for a protective order.

The director of communications for the Virginia High School League released a statement on the situation, saying they are investigating.