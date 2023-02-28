Massive Brawl Breaks Out At Oklahoma High School Basketball Game, Insane Video

A massive brawl broke out at an Oklahoma high school basketball game, where players, spectators, and even cheerleaders were goin' at it -- and the insane melee was caught on video!

The fight happened after Star Spencer H.S. girl's team lost to Tulsa Central High at Regionals last Friday in Morris, Oklahoma.

What started the fight is unknown, but someone sitting in the bleachers had their camera rollin' when it began ... showing two female players on the ground pulling each other's hair while several people tried to stop them.

However, their efforts were futile, and actually started a larger altercation ... as people started pushing, shoving, and fighting. Players. Fans. Cheerleaders. Everyone.

In fact, you can see a man viciously throw a player during the brawl.

Waiting for your permission to load the Facebook Video.

Morris Police Department officers were able to break up the fight, according to KFOR, and no one was injured or arrested.

Oklahoma Public School's spokesperson tells us they're investigating the incident and "students involved have been disciplined according to our Student Code of Conduct."

"This was an unfortunate incident and does not reflect the values or sportsmanship that OKCPS expects of our students and fans," the spokesperson said. "OKCPS officials worked with Tulsa Public Schools and the OSSAA to investigate the incident."

Several adults have also been banned from Tulsa Public Schools athletic events for the rest of the year.

Despite the incident, the Central Lady Braves played the following day against Millwood and won ... making them the Regional Consolation Champs.