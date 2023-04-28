Massive Brawl Breaks Out At California H.S. Baseball Game, Cops Investigating

Two California high school baseball teams got into a massive brawl during a game earlier this week -- and it grew into such a large melee on the diamond, cops tell TMZ Sports they're now investigating it all.

The fight erupted after Norwalk H.S. beat Mayfair H.S., 3-2, on Wednesday in Lakewood, which is about 25 miles south of downtown Los Angeles.

The victory meant the Norwalk Lancers swept Mayfair and would advance in the playoffs ... and in order to celebrate the occasion, one of the Lancers' players brought a broom to the postgame handshake line.

Fans in the crowd, though, didn't appreciate the sweep taunt ... and you can hear in footage from the scene, one person yelled, "Put your broom in the dugout! Respect the game!"

Mayfair players clearly didn't like it either ... and seconds later, an all-out brawl between both teams erupted.

At one point, parents even got in the middle of it ... with some calling players on the field derogatory names.

A different angle of the fight shows several players threw punches in the skirmish ... and on Friday, the Lakewood Sheriff’s Department told us officers did ultimately respond to the scene and an investigation is now underway.

Was shared video of brawl between Norwalk and Mayfair baseball today. Norwalk won 3-2 and both teams are headed to the playoffs. But this could have some repercussions. pic.twitter.com/1l3xUygbBt — Fred J. Robledo 👨🏻‍💻 (@SGVNSports) April 27, 2023 @SGVNSports

The California Interscholastic Federation and officials from the two schools said they're still gathering information on the unfortunate incident ... and a punishment could come down at a later date.