Minor League Baseball Players, Coaches Throw Punches In Wild In-Game Brawl

Forget punch-outs at the plate ... a pair of minor league baseball teams were trying to punch out each other's faces during a game over the weekend -- mixing it up in a wild brawl on the diamond.

The hectic scene went down Sunday at the Clearwater Threshers vs. the Tampa Tarpons tilt at George Steinbrenner Field in Florida ... when the two teams, affiliates of the Phillies and Yankees, quarreled following a hit by pitch.

After Threshers shortstop Erick Brito was plunked by Tampa righty Alex Bustamante in the third inning -- chirping from the Clearwater dugout began immediately ... and it got so loud, it led to an ejection.

Pissed off Threshers players and coaches were so ticked by the call ... it caused benches to clear -- and then, all hell broke loose.

As coaches from both Single-A teams met at the dish to air out their qualms -- punches flew ... and some connected flush. Players then got involved -- and it all morphed into a WWE-style brawl.

Eventually, though, cooler heads prevailed ... but not before several more ejections were made.