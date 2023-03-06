XFL Players Brawl At End Of Game ... Helmet Thrown

An XFL game looked more like a WWE match on Sunday -- at least for a few moments -- when several players from both teams got into a wild brawl ... and someone's helmet was tossed nearly 20 yards.

The crazy scene happened at the end of the Battlehawks vs. Defenders game in D.C. ... when St. Louis players appeared to be pissed over the way their quarterback, A.J. McCarron, was taken to the ground following a sack.

You can see in broadcast video of the game -- multiple players began piling onto each other ... before all hell broke loose.

A scuffle broke out towards the end of the Defenders vs. Battlehawks game 😳 pic.twitter.com/1dydLX18mE — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) March 5, 2023 @ESPNNFL

Around 20 players shoved and pushed each other near the 15-yard line -- and at one point, a Defenders' white helmet was ripped off and thrown sky-high into the air.

"This is really unfortunate," one of the game's announcers said. "This isn't what the game's about."

The skirmish lasted roughly 30 seconds ... before, thankfully, everyone was separated.