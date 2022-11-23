Seven Michigan State Players Hit With Criminal Charges Over Tunnel Brawl

A whopping SEVEN Michigan State players have been hit with criminal charges for their alleged roles in a stadium tunnel fight with Michigan players following a loss last month.

The Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office just announced the charges ... saying they're now looking to prosecute Spartans cornerback Khary Crump, linebacker Tank Brown, defensive end Zion Young, safety Angelo Grose, defensive back Justin White, defensive end Brandon Wright, and pass rusher Jacoby Windmon over the Ann Arbor altercation.

Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office announces charges against seven Michigan State players stemming from the Oct. 29 tunnel incident. Six players charged with misdemeanors. Khary Crump charged with felonious assault. pic.twitter.com/PvFZGKtUo2 — Austin Meek (@byAustinMeek) November 23, 2022 @byAustinMeek

Five of the players -- Brown, Young, Grose, White and Wright -- are facing one count of misdemeanor aggravated battery. Windmon is facing one count of assault and battery.

Crump, meanwhile, was charged with one count of felony assault.

The charges were handed down after a lengthy investigation into the Oct. 29 incident ... where multiple MSU players were seen on video roughing up a couple Wolverines after a disappointing 29-7 loss at Michigan Stadium.

One of the videos showed Spartan players punching and kicking a UM player. Another clip appeared to show Crump swinging a helmet at Wolverines defensive back Gemon Green.

Jacoby Windmon (msu star) holding back Gemon Green while Khary Crump was beating him with a helmet pic.twitter.com/5etCweIIMp — michstcountry 🪖 (@CountryMichSt) October 31, 2022 @CountryMichSt

According to Green's attorney, Green suffered a concussion and other injuries in the incident.

All MSU players were suspended from the team indefinitely following the altercations.