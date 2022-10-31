Police Investigating Postgame MSU vs. Michigan Brawl, 4 Players Suspended

Four Michigan State football players have been suspended for their roles in a disturbing postgame brawl with a Michigan player ... and now, cops say they're investigating it all.

Several Spartans were seen attacking Wolverines defensive back Ja'Den McBurrows inside a tunnel at Michigan Stadium following a 29-7 loss -- pushing, kicking and punching the guy before ultimately letting him head into his team's locker room.

The scene was unnerving, the Michigan player appeared to be defenseless -- as the MSU athletes whaled on him for several seconds.

After reviewing it all, MSU coach Mel Tucker announced Sunday that four of his players who were involved in the ugly moment -- cornerback Khary Crump, linebacker Tank Brown, defensive end Zion Young, and safety Angelo Grose -- have been suspended indefinitely.

He said more punishment could be handed down as well ... particularly after other MSU players were seen in more video appearing to strike a different Michigan player postgame.

The 2nd Jumping harbaugh was referring to



Just kick them all off or suspend them pic.twitter.com/SWooBiVTLo — GBP (@GoBluePoole) October 30, 2022 @GoBluePoole

The University of Michigan Police Department said in a statement Saturday night it's launched an investigation into it all as well.

"Situations like these," a UMPD spokesperson said, "and the safety of the community, are taken very seriously."

Asked Jim Harbaugh about MSU’s players fighting a Michigan wide receiver in the tunnel. He called it an “assault” said AD Warde Manuel will be handing it with the authorities. pic.twitter.com/ilPMvyKhE4 — Tony Garcia (@RealTonyGarcia) October 30, 2022 @RealTonyGarcia

As for the Wolverines, head coach Jim Harbaugh said following the game he believed two of his players had been "assaulted" -- and he urged authorities and officials to investigate it all thoroughly.