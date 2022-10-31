Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Police Investigating Postgame MSU vs. Michigan Brawl, 4 Players Suspended

MSU vs. Michigan Cops Investigating Postgame Brawl ... 4 Players Suspended

10/31/2022 6:17 AM PT

Four Michigan State football players have been suspended for their roles in a disturbing postgame brawl with a Michigan player ... and now, cops say they're investigating it all.

Several Spartans were seen attacking Wolverines defensive back Ja'Den McBurrows inside a tunnel at Michigan Stadium following a 29-7 loss -- pushing, kicking and punching the guy before ultimately letting him head into his team's locker room.

The scene was unnerving, the Michigan player appeared to be defenseless -- as the MSU athletes whaled on him for several seconds.

After reviewing it all, MSU coach Mel Tucker announced Sunday that four of his players who were involved in the ugly moment -- cornerback Khary Crump, linebacker Tank Brown, defensive end Zion Young, and safety Angelo Grose -- have been suspended indefinitely.

He said more punishment could be handed down as well ... particularly after other MSU players were seen in more video appearing to strike a different Michigan player postgame.

The University of Michigan Police Department said in a statement Saturday night it's launched an investigation into it all as well.

"Situations like these," a UMPD spokesperson said, "and the safety of the community, are taken very seriously."

As for the Wolverines, head coach Jim Harbaugh said following the game he believed two of his players had been "assaulted" -- and he urged authorities and officials to investigate it all thoroughly.

Michigan plays next against Rutgers on Saturday. MSU, meanwhile, will take the field against No. 17-ranked Illinois on Saturday as well.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later