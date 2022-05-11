Michigan State Fans Paint Adreian Payne Tribute On Campus' Famous 'The Rock'
Michigan State Univ. Fans Pay Tribute To Adreian Payne ... Paint Campus' 'The Rock'
5/11/2022 2:26 PM PT
Michigan State fans are honoring Adreian Payne in a very Spartan way -- painting a tribute to the former hoops star on the famous boulder in the middle of the school's campus.
MSU supporters inked "RIP AP #5" on "The Rock" -- a monument on the university's campus since 1873 -- just two days after Payne was shot and killed following a dispute outside of a Florida home on Monday.
The rock at #MSU has been painted to remember Adreian Payne and the special relationship he had with Lacey @wilxTV pic.twitter.com/dG9VvZ2QXc— Seth Wells (@SethTVSports) May 11, 2022 @SethTVSports
The fans also painted a message on the rock referencing Payne's touching friendship with 8-year-old cancer patient Lacey Holsworth.
"Adreian + Lacey ❤ together again," the note read.
There were also several bouquets of flowers left near the monument, too.
Payne played at MSU from 2010 to 2014 -- and helped lead the team to an Elite Eight appearance in his senior season.
Spartans head coach Tom Izzo -- along with many others in the basketball community -- mourned Payne's death on Monday, saying in a statement, "Adreian was loved by his teammates and coaches, who respected his development as a player and a person."
Payne was just 31 years old.