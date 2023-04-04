Kentucky H.S. Football Player Dies After Suffering Brain Injury In Scrimmage

Andrew Dodson -- a high school football player in Kentucky -- has tragically died ... after he suffered a head injury during a routine tackle in an intrasquad scrimmage last week.

The boy's father, Alan Dodson, told the Lexington Herald-Leader his son was running the ball in the Pulaski County varsity football spring Maroon and White game on Friday ... when his teammate tackled him and he landed on his head.

Alan said there was nothing illegal or violent about the hit ... but because of the way Andrew fell, he suffered a serious brain injury.

"He had a major surgery to relieve the pressure and has never awakened," said Alan, who added that his son was wearing a helmet during the collision. "He has been fighting for his life on total life support."

The Kentucky High School Athletic Association confirmed on Monday the boy had passed away due to the injury.

"Today, we all mourn with his family, friends, teammates, and the entire KHSAA family, the loss of this young man," the KHSAA said in a Facebook post.

"No words can explain, justify or rationalize tragedies such as these. We only ask for peace and comfort to all around him."

Andrew was reportedly in his junior season ... playing both tight end and defensive end.

Univ. of Kentucky football head coach Mark Stoops expressed sorrow over Andrew's passing ... writing in a tweet on Monday, "We are heartbroken by this tragedy and are deeply sorry for your loss."