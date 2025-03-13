Patrick Mahomes Hosts Romantic Anniversary Dinner For Brittany

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes got some time away from the kids to celebrate their love on Wednesday ... with the Kansas City Chiefs superstar pulling out all the stops for a romantic anniversary dinner.

The high school sweethearts celebrated their third year of marriage with a candlelit evening ... which included drinks, a custom menu and white chocolate-covered strawberries.

29-year-old Brittany was clearly thrilled with the gesture ... posing in front of the over-the-top setup for Patrick's Instagram story.

Of course, the two have a storybook romance ... meeting as kids during their high school days.

They've been together ever since ... and got hitched on March 12, 2022 in front of all their family and friends in Maui.

They have three kids together -- Sterling, Bronze and Golden -- and Patrick gave Brittany props on how well she did with her most recent pregnancy.

Brittany's been 29-year-old Patrick's most vocal supporter over his NFL dominance ... and has made headlines for her passionate cheerleading at games.

The Mahomes duo has also gotten tight with Patrick's bestie Travis Kelce's girlfriend, Taylor Swift ... and they've done some double dating in the past.