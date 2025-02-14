Patrick Mahomes' Grandpa Dies Days After Super Bowl

Patrick Mahomes' family is mourning the loss of his grandpa on Friday ... with his mom, Randi, sharing a heartbreaking farewell to Randy.

"Hard to find the words of holding my fathers hand as he goes to Heaven," the Kansas City Chiefs superstar's mom said on Instagram.

"I know he’s in a better place. I love you daddy. Well done, good and faithful servant!"

Randi recently called on Chiefs Kingdom to send well wishes, thoughts and prayers to their family ... revealing Randy was in hospice leading up to the AFC Championship Game against the Buffalo Bills.

Just a few months earlier, Randi said her dad was hospitalized and not doing well ... but did not disclose his ailment. She also said it was special to be alongside him as they watched Patrick play against the Los Angeles Chargers in September.

Mahomes is coming off a tough loss in the Super Bowl ... in which the Chiefs fell to the Philadelphia Eagles, 40-22. The three-time champion had 257 yards for three touchdowns in the defeat.