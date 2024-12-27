Patrick Mahomes' Mom Asks For Prayers For QB's Grandpa Amid Health Issues

Patrick Mahomes' family is hoping Chiefs Kingdom can come together to send positive vibes their way ... with the superstar quarterback's mother asking for prayers amid her father's ongoing health battle.

Randi Mahomes shared the update on the three-time Super Bowl champion's grandpa, Randy, on Friday ... posting to her Instagram story a picture of them together with the caption, "Asking for prayers for my father."

Randi previously requested similar help from her followers earlier this year -- in September, she revealed he was receiving medical attention ... and watched Patrick's game against the Los Angeles Chargers from a facility with her dad.

"Prayer warriors please pray for my daddy," Patrick's mom said. "He is in the hospital and is not well.. 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 his name is Randy."

Randi -- who will soon become a grandma of three with Patrick's wife, Brittany, expected to give birth soon -- lost her mother, Debbie, last year ... and shared a tribute to her prior to the Super Bowl this past February.

