Brittany Mahomes Stuns In Braless Maternity Photo Shoot

Pregnancy sure looks good on Brittany Mahomes ... check out some pics she shared from a recent maternity shoot -- she's glowing!!

Patrick Mahomes' wife went braless for the picture sesh -- choosing to wear nothing but a loose white shirt and some blue jeans to capture the final days of her third pregnancy.

In each snap, she stunned ... and many of her 2.1 million followers raced to her Instagram's comment section to praise her for the looks.

In fact, Kristin Juszczyk, the wife of 49ers star Kyle Juszczyk, wrote, "These pics keep getting better."

Brittany and Patrick first shared baby No. 3 was on the way back in July -- so it seems the couple is now only a few weeks away from meeting their new bundle of joy.

As for its gender, they've already revealed they're expecting to add a little girl to the family ... which already included adorable tots Sterling and Bronze.