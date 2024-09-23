Brittany Mahomes Appears To Channel Taylor Swift With Chiefs Gameday Outfit

Seems we have further proof there's no bad blood between Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift ... because the wife of Patrick Mahomes rocked an outfit to the Chiefs game Sunday that appeared to be inspired by a look the pop star wore to Arrowhead Stadium just a week prior.

Check out the ensemble Brittany sported to Kansas City's road matchup against the Falcons -- it featured an oversized K.C. shirt, some short shorts and a pair of knee-high boots. She completed it all with a half-up, half-down blonde hairdo.

Of course, back on Sept. 15, Swift wore a nearly identical 'fit to watch Travis Kelce and the Chiefs take on the Bengals ... and while similar clothes don't exactly mean the two are BFFs forever, it sure seems to throw water on the rumors their friendship's hit a skid due to their political differences.

Still, the two didn't hang out during Kansas City's trip to Atlanta -- Swift wasn't seen at the stadium ... as she appeared to hang back in New York following dinner with Gigi Hadid on Saturday night.

Mrs. Mahomes still seemed to have fun, though. She was spotted cheesin' on the sidelines and in a luxury box throughout the game -- proudly putting her Swift-like look on display as her hubby and co. improved to 3-0 on the season.