Tiger Woods Congratulates Rory McIlroy On Masters Win, Completing Grand Slam!

Rory McIlroy took home the one major championship that so eluded him throughout his illustrious career Sunday at The Masters -- officially completing the grand slam -- and Tiger Woods congratulated the newest member of one of golf's most prestigious clubs!

The 49-year-old golf legend took to his X account shortly after McIlroy drained a birdie putt on the 18th green in the first playoff hole, not only earning himself a Green jacket in his 17th Masters appearance, but also completing the golf grand slam, making him the first to do so since Woods in 2000.

RM won The U.S. Open in 2011, PGA Championship in 2012 (and '14), The Open Championship in 2014, PGA Championship and now The Masters in 2025.

"Your determination during this round, and this entire journey has shown through, and now you're a part of history," Tiger wrote. "Proud of you!

"Your determination during this round, and this entire journey has shown through, and now you're a part of history," Tiger wrote. "Proud of you!

Sadly for Woods, he wasn't able to play in the tournament. He tore his Achilles in March while training, marking the first time he missed the event since 2021, the same year he suffered his brutal car wreck.

For the people lucky enough to be at Augusta, it was an emotional scene for the 35-year-old Rory ... who dropped to his news after securing the win.

As he made his way up to Butler Cabin to get fitted for his green jacket, he shared a long embrace with his wife Erica Stoll -- nearly a year after briefly filing for divorce from her.

McIlroy also shared an emotional moment with his four-year-old daughter Poppy as he wrapped up his celebration speech, looking over to her and saying, "Never give up on your dreams."

"Keep coming back, keep working hard, and if you put your mind to it you can do anything. Love you."