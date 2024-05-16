Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Rory McIlroy Dialed In At PGA Championship Days After Filing For Divorce

Rory McIlroy Dialed In At PGA Championship ... Days After Filing For Divorce

Rory McIlroy sub 2
Getty

Rory McIlroy's impending divorce clearly ain't affecting his golf game ... the PGA Tour star just lit up his first round at the PGA Championship.

Hitting the course for the first time since he filed for divorce on Monday from Erica Stoll, McIlroy showed no signs whatsoever of being off -- carding a 5-under 66 at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky.

Rory McIlroy sub 1
Getty

Following the end of his round, he was in a tie for third ... just four strokes behind the leader, Xander Schauffele.

McIlroy logged six total birdies through his first 18 holes at the major event ... and only had one bogey.

He also recorded several highlight-reel shots throughout Thursday, including one where he hit the pin on the fly from distance while in the rough.

McIlroy has not publicly addressed his marital issues since filing the docs in Florida ... he actually dodged a question about his personal life at a news conference Wednesday.

5/15/24
STRICTLY BUSINESS

His manager, however, did say in a statement on Tuesday the golfer wants to make "this difficult time" "as respectful and amicable as possible."

Rory & Erica McIlroy Together
Launch Gallery
Rory & Erica McIlroy Together Launch Gallery
Getty

McIlroy is now set to tee off for his second round at the PGA Championship on Friday afternoon.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later