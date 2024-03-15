Rory McIlroy's Chip Shot Interrupted By Leaping Frog

Rory McIlroy's chase for birdies and eagles on Friday was interrupted by ... a frog?!?

Yup, it just hoppened minutes ago as the golf superstar was looking to get things going during his second round out at The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

McIlroy was on hole No. 3 ... when he accidentally hit his tee shot right of the green -- into a thick patch of grass.

As he went to knock his ensuing chip onto the dance floor ... something jumped up -- scaring the hell out of him.

It turns out it was a frog ... and McIlroy and his caddie then had to spend the next few moments calming down -- while making sure the little guy steered clear of his golf club.

Eventually, they got the creature to move ... but McIlroy didn't finish out the hole well. His chip went long -- and he had to scramble to make bogey.