Rory McIlroy Says Tiger Woods 'Looked Great' In Round At Augusta

Here's further proof that Tiger Woods might actually be competing in next week's Masters ... his good buddy, Rory McIlroy, just said the golf legend "looked great" in his practice round at Augusta on Tuesday.

Tiger flew into Georgia to get some hacks in at the course just a few days before the event kicks off next week ... and according to Rory, Woods has made significant strides since the last time he saw the 46-year-old.

"He's doing everything he can to see if he can play... It would be a monumental achievement."



Rory McIlroy shares his thoughts with @KiraDixon on the possibility of Tiger Woods teeing it up in @TheMasters. pic.twitter.com/thkPhleus3 — Golf Today (@GCGolfToday) March 30, 2022 @GCGolfToday

"He looked great," Rory said. "But he was still pretty -- you know, he was just like, 'I'm just seeing what's going to happen here. I'm going to see if I can make it around 18.'"

Tiger has yet to commit to playing in the prestigious golf event -- which he's won five times in his career -- reportedly using this week to see if his surgically repaired leg can hold up for a weekend of competition.

Rory said Tiger appeared to be undecided about it all on Tuesday ... explaining to the Golf Channel, "He's being very conservative."

Tiger still has several days left before he needs to make a commitment.

As we reported, Tiger broke his leg in a car crash in February 2021, and needed several surgeries to repair the damage. He's only golfed at one big tournament -- the PNC Championship with his son -- since the accident.