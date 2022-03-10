Tiger Woods' Daughter Says She Feared Golf Legend Would Lose Leg After Car Crash

Play video content PGA Tour

Tiger Woods' daughter said she and the rest of the golf legend's family seriously feared Tiger would lose his leg following his car crash last year.

14-year-old Sam Woods made the revelation while introducing Tiger at his World Golf Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Wednesday night in Florida ... explaining the golfer's injuries were that dire.

You'll recall, Tiger suffered comminuted open fractures in his right leg after he crashed his SUV in February 2021 in Los Angeles. He needed a rod, pins and screws to fix the damage.

Tiger had previously said the possibility of amputation was discussed in the aftermath of the wreck ... and Sam reiterated to a crowd at the PGA TOUR's headquarters during her speech that they were VERY concerned it might happen.

"We didn't know if you'd come home with two legs or not," Sam said.

Fortunately, Tiger was able to recover -- and in her speech, Sam praised the 46-year-old for battling through it all.

"Now, not only about to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, but you're standing here on your own two feet," Sam said. "This is why you deserve this. Because you're a fighter."

The Woods clan has arrived! Who else is excited for tonight? 👏 pic.twitter.com/ZZ0gFlzZJE — Golf Hall of Fame (@GolfHallofFame) March 9, 2022 @GolfHallofFame

Tiger showed off the injured leg without a sleeve on it for the first time publicly while walking into the ceremony earlier Wednesday in a pair of shorts -- revealing there's no serious scarring visible from feet away.

It's unclear when the golfer will be able to compete on the PGA Tour again -- but he was able to play (and play REALLY well) in a fun tourney with his son, Charlie, back in December.