Tiger Woods' Injured Leg Shows No Signs Of Serious Scarring At Hall of Fame Ceremony

Tiger Woods showed off his bare leg in public on Wednesday for the first time since he badly injured it in a car crash last year ... and the damaged limb looks great.

Media members captured the star golfer on video as he wore shorts on his way across a red carpet and into the PGA Tour's headquarters in Florida ... and their video shows there's no apparent signs of serious scarring on the 46-year-old's right limb -- despite the nature of his injuries.

The Woods clan has arrived! Who else is excited for tonight? 👏 pic.twitter.com/ZZ0gFlzZJE — Golf Hall of Fame (@GolfHallofFame) March 9, 2022 @GolfHallofFame

Woods had been wearing either a brace, pants or a compression sleeve on the leg since he busted it up in a Feb. 2021 car accident, but, in the first glimpse of the bare leg since surgery, it's hard to tell anything was wrong with it.

As we reported, Woods required multiple surgeries to fix comminuted open fractures in his leg ... needing a rod, pins and screws to repair the damage.

Yet, check out the footage -- nearly 13 months after the wreck, he hardly has a limp and there's no clear signs that a surgeon's scalpel invaded his skin.

Tiger Woods, Sam, Charlie & the rest of the 🐅 fam have arrived for his @GolfHallofFame induction



(Don’t worry, the plan is for him to change inside 😂) #ThePLAYERS@FCN2go pic.twitter.com/QbVMpzsPsG — Mia O'Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) March 9, 2022 @MiaOBrienTV

It's unclear if any of it means Woods will be participating in next month's Masters ... but it is safe to say he's getting better daily.

As for Wednesday's event at the Tour's headquarters ... Tiger is getting inducted into the Hall of Fame -- and, don't worry, he's already ditched the shirt and shorts for a clean suit.