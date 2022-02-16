Tiger Woods Says Golf Activity Has Been 'Very Limited,' No Return In Sight

The possibility of seeing Tiger Woods in this year's Masters is growing slimmer and slimmer ... the golf legend just said he's had "very limited" practice work and still has absolutely no idea when he'll be able to return to the PGA Tour.

Woods spoke with the media Wednesday for the first time since he returned to somewhat competitive golf action at the PNC Championship in December -- and he made it clear, he's a long ways away from battling Phil Mickelson at Augusta in April.

Tiger said he hasn't been able to swing his driver or his other woods as much as he'd like due to the leg injury he suffered in a Feb. 2021 car crash ... and added that walking around a course is still challenging.

"I wish I could tell you when I'm playing again," Woods said ... adding that he still has "a long way to go."

Tiger did say his short game -- chipping, putting, and lower irons -- is good ... and he said when he can use a cart, he's totally fine.

But, Woods made it clear -- he's nowhere near ready to walk a course for a full week at a major championship like the Masters.

Tiger Woods raises concern about walking the course when talking about competing on the #PGATOUR again. pic.twitter.com/nRRop0vXni — Kyle Kelly (@ByKyleKelly) February 16, 2022 @ByKyleKelly

As for his injured leg, Tiger joked that's it's certainly altered ... telling one reporter, "My right leg does not look like my left."

As we reported, Woods needed multiple procedures to fix comminuted open fractures in his leg following his wreck in L.A. 12 months ago.