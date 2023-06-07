Rory McIlroy Says He Feels Like 'Sacrificial Lamb' After PGA Tour, LIV Merger

Play video content

Rory McIlroy is breaking his silence on the PGA Tour and LIV Golf merger, saying he feels like a "sacrificial lamb" after turning down a reported $500 MILLION payout from the Saudis last year, only to watch the organizations come together ... minus the half a billion dollar check.

But, despite his personal feelings, the 4x Majors winner admits he believes the merger is "ultimately good for the game of professional golf."

34-year-old McIlroy met with the media at RBC Canadian Open in Canada ... and as expected, Rory was asked about the news that shocked golf to its core on Tuesday, when the two bitter enemies decided to put aside their differences and instead work together.

"It's hard for me to not sit up here and feel somewhat like a sacrificial lamb. Feeling like I've put myself out there and this is what happens," McIlroy flatly told reporters.

Rory added ... "Removing myself from the situation, I see how this is better for the game of golf. There's no denying that. But, for me as an individual, there's going to be conversations that have to be had."

Good or not for the game, McIlroy admits he doesn't like LIV, at all. And, he actually thinks LIV (in its current form) could go away with the merger.

"I still hate LIV. I hope it goes away and I fully expect that it does and I think that's where the distinction here is. This is the PGA Tour, the DP World Tour, and the PIF. Very different from LIV. All I've tried to do is protect what the PGA Tour is and what the PGA Tour stands for, and I think it will continue to do that."

The "PIF" is the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund, operated by the Crown Prince, which backs LIV.

The PIF made big payments to stars like Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, and Dustin Johnson, enticing them to leave the PGA Tour. However, Rory and Tiger Woods turned down an unthinkable amount of money (reportedly $500m for Rory, and $800m for Tiger) to stick with the PGA.

Despite being left out in the cold, Rory says he hopes the seemingly endless amount of money ends up trickling down to the players.

"Whether you like it or not, the PIF and the Saudis want to spend money in the game of golf, and they weren't going to stop. The thing for me is how can we get that money into the game but use it the right way and I think that's what this ultimately will do."