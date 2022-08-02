Tiger Woods Rejected $700-$800 Million Offer From LIV Golf, Greg Norman Says

Tiger Woods could have been nearly $1 BILLION richer if he had joined LIV Golf this year ... so says Greg Norman, who confirmed the new, Saudi-backed league offered the legend around $700-$800 million to defect from the PGA Tour.

Norman, who's LIV Golf's CEO, revealed the details of the staggering offer during an interview with Tucker Carlson that aired on Monday night -- saying the huge proposal came from the league even before he had officially taken the executive role with the org.

Greg Norman confirms #LIVGolf offered Tiger Woods in the $700-$800 million range to join the tour while on Tucker Carlson.



"Tiger's a needle mover."

"That number was out there before I became CEO," Norman said. "So, that number's been out there, yes. And, look, Tiger's a needle mover, right?"

"So," he added, "yes, that number is somewhere in that neighborhood."

Tiger, of course, did not accept the offer ... and when he spoke about the new golf org. while at The Open in Scotland last month -- he ripped some of golf's biggest stars for taking the money and bolting from the PGA Tour.

"I think that what they've done is they've turned their back on what has allowed them to get to this position," Woods said of the LIV golfers -- which includes huge names like Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson.

Woods also called out Norman for his role with LIV at the July event -- saying he didn't believe the former golf star was doing things that were "in the best interest of our game."

"What these players are doing for guaranteed money, what is the incentive to practice?" Woods added. "What is the incentive to go out there and earn it in the dirt? You’re just getting paid a lot of money upfront and playing a few events and playing 54 holes. They’re playing blaring music and have all these atmospheres that are different."