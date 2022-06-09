PGA Tour Suspends Phil Mickelson, Golf Stars Indefinitely For Playing In LIV League

The PGA Tour has just dropped the hammer on Phil Mickelson and the other golf stars who have defected to the new LIV league ... announcing Thursday it's suspended the guys indefinitely.

Commissioner Jay Monahan explained the punishment in a lengthy memo to PGA Tour golfers ... saying players like Phil, Dustin Johnson, Ian Poulter and Sergio Garcia "are suspended or otherwise no longer eligible to participate in PGA Tour tournament play, including the Presidents Cup."

PGA Tour suspends current and future LIV players. pic.twitter.com/lKhxo27Ida — Eamon Lynch (@eamonlynch) June 9, 2022 @eamonlynch

In the memo, Monahan said the ruling came down because the players' decisions to join the new Saudi-backed golf league violated the org.'s "Tournament Regulations."

Monahan vowed similar punishments for anyone who follows in their footsteps.

Monahan specifically named 17 golfers who were receiving the punishment -- though he noted 10 (including Johnson) have already resigned their memberships.

It should be noted, Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed -- who have reportedly committed to eventually joining the LIV League -- were not named in the memo.

It's unclear if the suspended golfers will ever be allowed to play in the PGA Tour again ... Monahan said in the statement that's to be determined.

LIV officials, meanwhile, blasted Monahan for the decision ... saying in a statement Thursday, "Today's announcement by the PGA Tour is vindictive and it deepens the divide between the Tour and its members."

"It's troubling the Tour, an organization dedicated to creating opportunities for golfers to play the game, is the entity blocking golfers from playing," they added. "This certainly is not the last word on this topic. The era of free agency is beginning as we are proud to have a full field of players joining us in London, and beyond."