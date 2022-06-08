Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Sage Steele Says She's Lucky To Be Alive After Being Struck By Golf Ball

ESPN Anchor Sage Steele I'm Lucky To Be Alive ... After Being Struck By Golf Ball At PGA Championship

6/8/2022 1:52 PM PT

ESPN anchor Sage Steele returned to work on Wednesday less than three weeks after she was struck in the face by a golf ball -- and she said on-air that she felt fortunate to still be alive.

Steele was hit at the PGA Championship on May 19 by an errant Jon Rahm drive ... and she explained during an episode of "SportsCenter" on Wednesday morning that she feared for her life after impact.

"One moment you're out on a course just innocently watching amazing golfers play out at a golf major," Steele said. "Next moment, you're on the ground. You're in pain with your entire life flashing before your eyes, scared to death, trying to comprehend what the hell just happened."

Steele thanked God on the show, and said that she feels like "the luckiest person in the world to still be here and be standing after that."

The 49-year-old also thanked her co-host, Matt Barrie, for all that he did out at the event and at the hospital to keep her calm.

Steele suffered undisclosed mouth injuries in the incident -- and shared a photo showing the golf ball caused her to bleed profusely.

She said she's spent countless hours with her dentist in wake of it all, and added there's still more work to be done on the road to recovery.

Barrie, meanwhile, commended his co-host for her strength, saying, "I'll say this and I've said this before, you took that like a champ. Most people would've passed out."

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later