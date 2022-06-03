Jon Rahm Nearly Hits Woman With Club After Outburst At Memorial, Apologizes

Jon Rahm almost took out a female member of the broadcast team after tossing his club in frustration at the Memorial Tournament on Friday ... leaving the golf star apologizing profusely.

The incident happened after the Spanish pro hit an approach shot on the par 5 11th hole at Muirfield Village in Dublin, Ohio ... and while he made it to the green, Rahm was clearly not pleased -- throwing his wedge and nearly hitting a woman holding a microphone on the fairway.

Rahm's club throw almost took out the lady walking with the microphone. Sick! pic.twitter.com/lLHiTK3gZz — Chris Chaney (@Wrong_Fairway) June 3, 2022 @Wrong_Fairway

The TV worker appeared to dodge out of the way to avoid contact, but Rahm immediately regretted the move and apologized.

Rahm -- the former #1-ranked golfer, who's currently second in the world -- has been known to be an emotional player ... but his actions could end up resulting in a fine.

Rahm went on to continue his round as usual ... two-putting his way to par on the 11th.