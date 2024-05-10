Dana White's Viral FedEx Delivery Video Leads To Driver's Firing

Play video content

The FedEx driver who carelessly tossed over a dozen packages into his truck has been fired by the delivery giant ... after Dana White captured the incident on camera before posting it on social media, where it went viral!

In case you missed it, White was being chauffeured in the Big Apple on Tuesday when he saw the delivery man throwing box after box ... as if he was Steph Curry shooting jump shots.

"FedEx. We'll get your shit there, but we'll f*** it up," White said. "My boy don't give a f***."

While Dana and many others online found the video comical, FedEx didn't.

"The behavior depicted in the video is unacceptable and inconsistent with the professionalism FedEx demonstrates every day," FedEx told us.

"We are committed to treating our customers’ packages with the utmost care, and this driver is no longer providing service for our company as a result of this behavior."

Of course, while you never want to see someone lose a job, FedEx's move is understandable. White has over 9 million followers on Instagram alone, and the video was everywhere. Not the images FedEx wants out there, being seen by prospective customers who would like their stuff to arrive in one piece.