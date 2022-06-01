Golf Legend John Daly Executes Perfect Belly Flop In Epic Video

Here's the video you didn't know you needed to see ... John Daly belly flopping!!!!!

Yes, it happened ... and the entire moment was captured on video, further adding to the reputation of the legendary 56-year-old golfer.

To be honest, there's a lot we don't know about the clip. Where it happened? When? Why? But, it's John Daly belly flopping ... who cares about the details?!

The clip starts with another man attempting a belly flop from a small, wooden dock ... displaying terrible form.

Luckily there was an elite athlete (😬) on hand ... the 2x Major winner (PGA Championship in '91, Open in '95) showed everyone how to (properly) execute the flop.

But, Daly didn't just jump from the dock ... he climbed on top of a wooden bench and launched himself, fully committed to pulling off the move.

And, it was perfect! Big splash, loud crack, red belly.