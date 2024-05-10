Luka Doncic Presser Interrupted By Sex Noises, 'I Hope That's Not Live!'

Play video content

Either someone was REALLY excited about the Mavericks' big win, or they forgot to clear their phone of some freaky content before Luka Doncic's postgame interview ... 'cause loud sex noises interrupted the whole presser -- and the NBA superstar's reaction was priceless!!

The hilarious moment went down just seconds into the Dallas baller's Q&A following the Mavs' Game 2 victory against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday ... when out of nowhere, moaning rang through the room.

Doncic's eyes got super big and he put his head down to cover his face as a reporter said, "Okay, umm ... okay, moving on."

The media understandably erupted in laughter over it all ... and Doncic eventually regained his composure and cracked a joke.

"I hope that's not live!!" the 25-year-old said.

The reporters ate it up ... resulting in more giggles.

As for the matchup, the Mavs handed the Thunder their first loss of the 2024 postseason with the 119-110 result ... and Doncic had a big outing with 29 points, 10 rebounds and 7 assists.