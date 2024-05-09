Knicks' Josh Hart To Reggie Miller On Hot Mic, 'Fans Are Saying F*** You!'

There were nearly 20,000 people screaming the f-word at Reggie Miller on Wednesday night ... but just in case he didn't hear it, Knicks star Josh Hart told him all about it -- repeating the obscenity to the Indiana legend on a hot mic!

The hilarious moment happened at the end of New York's playoff victory over the Pacers ... when fans at Madison Square Garden ribbed Miller, who was helping broadcast the game for TNT, with a "F*** you, Reggie" chant.

The Knicks supporters -- still clearly salty over the way the Hall of Famer tortured them during his playing days some three decades ago -- really let the former Pacers sharpshooter have it ... filling MSG with the shout loudly for several moments.

Hart could obviously hear it clearly on the court ... and he thought it was so funny, he walked over to Miller during a brief break in the action to chide him over it.

Josh Hart to Reggie Miller: "I don't know if you heard but I think they're saying, 'Fuck you.'" pic.twitter.com/Cl4c9mWyNP — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 9, 2024 @awfulannouncing

"I don't know if you heard," he said, leaning into the 58-year-old's ear, "but I think they're saying 'f*** you.'"

Hart's f-bomb was caught on Miller's microphone, prompting play-by-play man Brian Anderson to say "uh-oh" -- but everyone wore a huge grin on their faces regardless.

For Miller's part, he was a great sport about it all ... especially considering he had to take the barbs all throughout the night.

Enemy #1 in the building not even playing in the game. Ben Stiller gets the first shot. pic.twitter.com/mRwkblBgg6 — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) May 8, 2024 @WorldWideWob

In fact, just prior to the game's start ... even Ben Stiller trolled him during a live shot!!