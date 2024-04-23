NBA's Josh Hart Gets Vow From Mike And Ike, We'll Keep Him 'Well-Stocked!'

New York Knicks guard Josh Hart loooooves his Mike and Ike ... and the feeling is mutual -- 'cause the candy brand tells TMZ Sports it's always making sure to keep the hooper "well-stocked" on supply!!

Hart had social media in stitches after the Knicks’ down-to-the-wire playoff win over the Sixers Monday night -- celebrating the victory with a box of the fruit-flavored sweets during his postgame press conference, just like he did last postseason.

The 29-year-old couldn’t wait until he left the podium to enjoy his favorite treat ... forcing Jalen Brunson to hilariously get distracted as he answered questions.

We reached out to Mike and Ike to get a reaction on the "Nova Knicks" love for their product ... and it sounds like the two sides are in a committed relationship.

"We always knew Josh had great taste!" the company told us. "Mike and Ike might be the secret to no breaks -- and we're honored to be a part of his pre- and post-game routine."

Hopefully one day I’ll get a deal with Mike and Ike and get my face on a box lol https://t.co/sCWPg1ViCY — Josh Hart (@joshhart) April 23, 2024 @joshhart

M&I also teased a potential partnership down the road ... which would be music to Hart's ears -- as he publicly expressed his wishes for an endorsement earlier on Tuesday.

Hart’s pregame snack might be the key to his success with the Knicks this post-season ... 'cause he's averaging 21.5 points and 14 rebounds while helping his New York squad take a 2-0 series lead over the Sixers.

Hart's Mike and Ike obsession started in high school ... and he weaved it into his routine during his hoopin’ days at Villanova.

In last year's playoffs, the brand sent Hart 10 free Mike and Ike boxes and a personalized letter as a "thank you" for his loyalty.