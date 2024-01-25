luka Doncic Gets Heckler Ejected, Squabbles With Reporter Afterward

Luka Doncic was in a testy mood Wednesday night ... first, he ejected a fan for heckling him -- and then he beefed with a journalist for reporting on the incident afterward.

It all started during the Mavericks vs. Suns tilt at American Airlines Center in Dallas ... when a Devin Booker supporter allegedly ribbed Doncic from his courtside seat.

Luka said the trash talk happened throughout the game ... and, according to ESPN's Tim MacMahon, the Mavs superstar had enough after the fan had screamed for him to "get your ass on the treadmill!"

"LUKA YOU TIRED, GET ON THE TREADMILL!"



Luka Doncic reaction to fan incoming.



Luka Doncic has since pointed out the fan, who is being talked to by arena staff.



"LUKA YOU TIRED, GET ON THE TREADMILL!"

Luka Doncic reaction to fan incoming.

Luka Doncic has since pointed out the fan, who is being talked to by arena staff.

Kyrie Irving walked over and was looking at the fan, who just left.
#Suns 100 #Mavs 78 after 3.

Video from inside the arena shows Doncic appeared to wave to a referee after the comment had been made ... before the guy was seen leaving the area.

Luka Doncic asked security to eject this Suns fan, who was sitting two rows behind midcourt press row. The comment the fan made that drew Doncic's wrath: "Luka, you're tired! Get your ass on the treadmill!"

Luka and the Mavs went on to lose, 132-109 ... and once he stepped to the postgame podium, it wasn't hard to see he was annoyed at MacMahon for sharing details of the incident with the public.

"I knew you would be the first one to point out something like that," Doncic said. "It's just funny. You always seem to be the first one to put some bad stuff about me."

Luka seemed pissed that the treadmill comment was the only jab MacMahon had reported. But, when the 24-year-old was pressed to reveal what the fan had actually done/said to make him seek an ejection ... he declined to get into specifics -- only saying the barbs had flown all night long.

"I'm just saying," Doncic told MacMahon, "you seem to be the first one to always put something bad about me."

"I never would eject a fan," he continued. "They pay for tickets. But I had enough, you know? It's a little bit of frustration."