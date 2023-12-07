Luka Doncic Lets Another F-Bomb Fly During Postgame Interview, Apologizes Again

Luka Doncic is apparently having a difficult time keeping his postgame interviews PG ... letting yet another F-bomb fly on Wednesday night -- although, as he's done previously, he apologized right away.

The latest potty-mouth incident from the Mavericks superstar happened just after the Dallas point guard netted 40 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists in a 147-97 win over the Utah Jazz.

"I said before the game, you know, we just can't fuck around, and, uh....ah shit..." - Luka Doncic 😂 pic.twitter.com/icGGfSa16m — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 7, 2023 @awfulannouncing

Doncic was asked about the importance of the W after his squad had started December with an 0-2 record -- and that's when began cussin'.

"I said before the game, you know, we just can't f*** around," Doncic said.

Almost immediately, he realized his blunder -- and told the reporter on the floor, "Ah, s***. My bad."

To his credit, the journalist helped Luka brush off the embarrassing moment -- attributing it all to the lack of sleep he's gotten due to the birth of his first child.

Of course, Doncic has been doing this since well before his newborn arrived ... in fact, it just happened in late October, when he described a player's game as "f***ing amazing."

Luka asked about Dereck Lively's first game: "f***ing amazing" pic.twitter.com/a4rCYcOu4M — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) October 26, 2023 @cjzero

Doncic said he was sorry for that incident as well -- looking just as sheepish as he did Wednesday night.