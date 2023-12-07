Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Luka Doncic Lets Another F-Bomb Fly During Postgame Interview, Apologizes Again

12/7/2023 6:11 AM PT
Luka Doncic is apparently having a difficult time keeping his postgame interviews PG ... letting yet another F-bomb fly on Wednesday night -- although, as he's done previously, he apologized right away.

The latest potty-mouth incident from the Mavericks superstar happened just after the Dallas point guard netted 40 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists in a 147-97 win over the Utah Jazz.

Doncic was asked about the importance of the W after his squad had started December with an 0-2 record -- and that's when began cussin'.

"I said before the game, you know, we just can't f*** around," Doncic said.

Almost immediately, he realized his blunder -- and told the reporter on the floor, "Ah, s***. My bad."

To his credit, the journalist helped Luka brush off the embarrassing moment -- attributing it all to the lack of sleep he's gotten due to the birth of his first child.

Of course, Doncic has been doing this since well before his newborn arrived ... in fact, it just happened in late October, when he described a player's game as "f***ing amazing."

Doncic said he was sorry for that incident as well -- looking just as sheepish as he did Wednesday night.

Fines and/or punishments almost certainly won't be heading Doncic's way over it all ... and, hey, if he keeps putting up numbers like he did against Utah -- we're pretty sure Mark Cuban and the Mavs will let everything slide regardless.

